They Had Access. They Removed Consent | The Podcast

Today’s I Write Out Loud live was about what happens when a story doesn’t just land—it ruptures something.

I talked through my essay, “They Had Access, They Removed Consent,” and why it hit so hard: not just the horror of the CNN investigation into the “online rape academy, but the recognition underneath it. The way so many women saw pieces of their own experiences reflected back—smaller violations, normalized over time, suddenly reframed with language we didn’t always have.

It turned into less of a reading and more of a collective processing—about power, consent, complicity, and why naming things clearly matters. And why, once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

A heavy one. But an important one.

You can read the essay here:

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