Tuesday Greetings (and Funny Red Flag Round-Up Update!)

I wasn’t planning to post this, but then Julie Robuck posted she wanted to watch the recap, so here it is. 😀

I’m just one stomach flu away from my goal weight four subscribers away from my paid subscriber milestone (200!). So if you’ve been considering a paid subscription, help get me over the finish line (and take advantage of the $40/annual, for life rate before it disappears next week!).

Thank you Sharon Rousseau, Sandra, Callie🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱🇲🇽, Jason Odell, A.Aron, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me tomorrow (Wednesday) evening at 8pm ET for my “Parenting & Pride in Trump Times | I Write Out Loud Podcast.”

Love you, mean it!

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

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