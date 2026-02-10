What to Expect When You Weren't Expecting a Gender-Nonconforming Child | The Podcast

Welcome to episode #6 of I Write Out Loud, my home for creative nonfiction.

This is where I share my collection of personal essays at the intersection of relationships, power, music, politics, feminism, beauty, parenting, aging, and more.

Today I discussed my essay “What to Expect When You Weren’t Expecting a Gender Nonconforming Child,” which was the very first piece I wrote about parenting a gender-nonconforming child — and the seed that eventually became Pink Hair & Pronouns. We talked about how it reads differently in 2026, the misplaced optimism of 2023, and what it means to leave early work untouched as a record of growth.

You can read (or listen to me read) the essay here:

