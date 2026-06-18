When Father's Day Is Complicated | The Podcast

This week’s I Write Out Loud podcast centered on my essay The Father I Got vs the Father Dementia Gave Me and the strange reality of loving someone who was never quite the parent you needed. We talked about dementia, generational trauma, complicated grief, and the uncomfortable truth that understanding someone isn’t always the same thing as forgiving them.

Along the way, the conversation expanded into the stories we inherit from our families, the parents we wish we’d had, and the ways aging can reveal parts of people that were hidden all along.

It was a thoughtful, emotional discussion about fathers, memory, loss, and what it means to hold both empathy and disappointment at the same time.

Thanks to all of you for showing up for it, and sharing your stories.

You can read the essay here:

Thank you Chris Resists, Jason Gael, Mona Mona, Jason Odell, mary kostanski, Ayana Madrone 🌻 and many others for tuning into my live video!

Special thanks to my Founding Members—Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, Amy Gabrielle, Linnea_at_large, Joyce J. Jordan, Pietra Shirley, Suzanne Whitaker, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

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Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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