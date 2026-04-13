Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Karen Marie Shelton's avatar
Karen Marie Shelton
7h

Oh Dana, I absolutely loved this story… for so many reasons.

I don’t identify as Demisexual, though. In my younger years, I was wild in the best way. I played guitar and keyboards in an all-girl band in high school, and something about being in that world just uncorked a certain kind of freedom in me.

Back then, the idea of meeting someone magnetic and irresistible… and going for it… would have been very hard for me to pass up.

I did get to meet Mick Jagger once when I was a teenager, which still feels surreal to say. His girlfriend was nearby, so nothing came of it, but I can be honest enough now to admit that if the opportunity had been there, I probably would have jumped right in without hesitation.

Another time, a friend and I met Tom Petty. She ended up spending the night with him, and while I wasn’t his type, it’s one of those moments that still feels like a snapshot from a completely different life.

Reading your story brought all of that rushing back to me. Those days, that energy, that world. And yet, even with all of that in my past, I completely understand what you’re saying.

My husband lived that life too, in his own way. He played in rock bands from the time he was 15 until just a few years ago. Tall, handsome, incredibly talented… the kind of lead guitarist and singer who naturally drew people in. Women were always around, always available.

They often opened for bands like The Beach Boys, who came with their own orbit of groupies. There was never any shortage of opportunity.

But what stayed with me most was what he told me later. After a while, after all of it… including being with women like a Playmate and a Penthouse Pet… he just stopped. Not because he couldn’t, but because it stopped meaning anything to him.

He wanted something deeper. A real connection.

And hearing you speak about your experience, it made me think of him immediately. That same desire for something more than just the surface. That need for meaning before intimacy.

He has Scorpio rising too, interestingly enough, which makes me smile now as I think about it.

Maybe there’s something to that. Maybe there’s more overlap there than we even realize.

But truly, what stayed with me most is how authentic your story felt. There’s something so powerful about honesty like that. It doesn’t just tell a story, it invites people to reflect on their own.

Thank you for sharing it. I loved it more than I can fully put into words.

xo

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Oli Trollgora's avatar
Oli Trollgora
7h

I didn't know the word existed. I thought not "getting lucky" on the first date, just meant that you were going out with a person and not a sexual fantasy. I've never "hooked up" on a first date, but then I haven't ever met a person for just sex.

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