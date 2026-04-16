Why I Don’t Identify as Demisexual—Even Though I Could | The Podcast

Today’s I Write Out Loud live centered on my essay, “Why I Don’t Identify as Demisexual—Even Though I Could,” and it opened with two rock star amorous encounters I declined.

(I’ll reveal the second one’s identity once I’m safely behind the Sunday Salon paywall, though I will say: I’m very glad I passed.)

The essay is about finally having language for something I’d always been but couldn’t name. Demisexual—someone who only feels sexual attraction after establishing an emotional bond—clicked into place for me when the word arrived, even though I’d been living it my whole life. The rock stars were just the entry point.

Where it gets more complicated: when a company’s Pride Month internal video featured a demisexual employee talking about what demisexuality means at work, right after genuinely moving stories from gay couples about discrimination, medical coverage, and safety. I cringed.

My take in the essay is blunt: demisexuality doesn’t belong on that stage. It carries no oppression, no legal risk, no identity that permeates every relationship. I’m not fighting for the right to not sleep with someone on a first date, and I don’t want to take up space from people with real stories of marginalization to tell.

That distinction mattered more when I first wrote it in 2023. It matters even more now.

You can read the essay here:

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