Why the Graham Platner Debacle Is So Hard for Women

I awoke at 6am to a text from Julie Roginsky: “Dana! Michelle Kinney and I are doing a live about how hard it is to be a woman in light of this Platner stuff today. Do you want to join?”

Obviously, the only answer to this question is OH HELL YES, I do.

Huge thanks for the invite, ladies, and for the opportunity to discuss my latest essay, which was indeed a response to the whole Platner debacle:

Thank you Jason Gael, Heidi J Kellam, Jess Odell, Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning in.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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