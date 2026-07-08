Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Why the Graham Platner Debacle Is So Hard for Women

On stealthing, men behaving badly, and what women have been socialized to excuse—for personal or political reasons.
Dana DuBois's avatar
Julie Roginsky's avatar
The Mayday Network's avatar
Michelle Kinney's avatar
Dana DuBois, Julie Roginsky, The Mayday Network, and Michelle Kinney
Jul 08, 2026

I awoke at 6am to a text from Julie Roginsky: “Dana! Michelle Kinney and I are doing a live about how hard it is to be a woman in light of this Platner stuff today. Do you want to join?”

Obviously, the only answer to this question is OH HELL YES, I do.

Huge thanks for the invite, ladies, and for the opportunity to discuss my latest essay, which was indeed a response to the whole Platner debacle:

The Condom on the Other Side of the Bed

Dana DuBois
·
4:20 AM
The Condom on the Other Side of the Bed

I recall it as a satisfying ending, though the specifics have faded with time.

Read full story

Thank you Jason Gael, Heidi J Kellam, Jess Odell, Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning in.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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